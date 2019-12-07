KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville woman was arrested Thursday night accused of aggravated assault after a stabbing near the Guy B. Love Towers, according to Knox County court records.

Mary Elizabeth Gray, 52, reportedly stabbed a woman in her left calf with an unknown sharp object. According to the records, officers responded to 1171 Armstrong Avenue around 10:42 p.m. and found the victim who had a serious cut.

After interviewing the victim and other witnesses, officers were able to locate Gray and found her with bloody clothes and a scrape to her left knee from the altercation, a Knoxville Police Department report said.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she later told officers that Gray's actions caused her to fear for her life.

The investigation is ongoing.