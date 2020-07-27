HARPSWELL, Maine — The Maine Marine Patrol says they are investigating the death of a woman Monday afternoon near Bailey Island. Marine Patrol confirmed what witnesses at the scene told NEWS CENTER Maine: a woman was swimming off the shore near While Sails Lane when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack.
Earlier on Monday afternoon, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Amanda Wyrick had confirmed with NEWS CENTER Maine the Coast Guard took a call of a possible shark attack off the coast of Harpswell Monday afternoon.
Wyrick said they were in the process of sending a small boat to assist in the rescue from the Coast Guard station in South Portland, but their assistance was called off when they heard two kayakers helped transport the two people in the water back to shore, where they were met by members of the Harpswell EMS squad.
Marine Patrol says the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time, Marine Patrol says.
Until further notice, swimmers and boaters are urged to use caution near Bailey Island and to avoid swimming near schooling fish or seals.
The identity of the woman is being withheld pending notification of family.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
