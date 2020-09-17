Restaurants plan ahead for changing seasons amidst COVID-19 restrictions

Restaurant owners have stepped up to meet a number of challenges during the pandemic and the newest one might be the changing seasons.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With toasty Tennessee weather still making an appearance, fall and winter may not be on your mind, but the changing seasons are something restaurant owners are trying to plan ahead for and how it will impact their business.

In August, the City of Knoxville allowed restaurants to extend their space and add some remote dining patios in Market Square.

Currently their space isn't used that much, except for super busy weekends. Mahasti Vafaie from the Tomato Head said they are looking at getting some shade for it, but chilly fall weather might make it a nicer option.

But when fall turns to winter, it's a different story.

"We do need to take a close look at what to do when the weather changes," said Vafaie. "Some of the options are heating the patio. I don't know how much sense that makes if the patio isn't enclosed, there are some restrictions with enclosing your patio so will have to check with fire department."

They are also looking at sprucing up the inside space to make more room.

"On the interior we are thinking about putting up Plexiglas partitions between tables and figure out how to get more seating in the dining room itself," Vafaie said.

Tomato Head has two locations with two different layouts, meaning different safety code guidelines as well.

"Every day changes; the guidelines change and pandemic itself changes so we really have to be ready to roll with the punches," Vafaie said. "You can plan and plan and then next day make a new plan. It's been difficult but we've been fortunate we have great people around us."