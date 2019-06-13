CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The employees of a local nature center are offering a reward to anyone who can help with the return of a stolen bobcat, named Evi.

The theft happened at Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center sometime after the center closed on Monday night.

A spokesperson for the nature center says the areas where the bobcat and an injured bald eagle are kept showed signs of a break-in.

The eagle was still at the center but the bobcat was gone.

Chattanooga police confirm a report was filed on the theft of the animal and the vandalism at the center.

A CPD spokesperson says the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will be leading the investigation.

The nature center is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the return of the bobcat.

If you know anything about this case, please call the bobcat’s caretaker, Taylor Berry, at 423-309-9969 or the TWRA regional office at 423-587-7037.