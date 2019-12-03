KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Parts of several downtown streets will be temporarily closed Sunday to Monday.

A large crane will be temporarily erected in front of the Embassy Suites Hotel at 507 South Gay Street as part of the construction and renovation.

Therefore, the following streets will be temporarily closed Sunday, March 17, at 2 a.m. and will reopen Monday, March 18, no later than 6 p.m.

The following streets will be temporarily closed:

Gay Street will be closed at Union Avenue, south to Clinch Avenue.

Union Avenue will be closed from Walnut Street to Gay Street.

Market Street will be closed from Union Avenue to Clinch Avenue.

The crane will be dismantled and removed Monday.

Signs for vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be placed appropriately at 2 a.m., Sunday, according to a release from the city.

Only one sidewalk will be closed and is located on the west side of Gay Street at the Embassy Suites building between Union and Clinch avenues.

The release said the William F. Conley Building, a 13-story, 154,000-square-foot condo and office building, is being transformed into an Embassy Suites. The mixed-use hotel will include an anchor restaurant on the corner of Union Avenue and Gay Street with 160 hotel units above.

The hotel is expected to open in late fall 2019.