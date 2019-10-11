Some Roane and Morgan County residents will experience a power outage Saturday night into Sunday morning, according to TVA and the Harriman Utility Board.

TVA and the Harriman Utility Board have scheduled a six and half hour power outage starting at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 to work on a Harriman substation. Authorities said the work should be done by 6 a.m. on Sunday. It will impact approximately 3,700 customers.

TVA said the outage is necessary to improve reliability at a Harriman substation and meet federal standards. Authorities said crews could not work on the substation earlier this year because temperatures were too high.

TVA has a few tips for anyone worried about not having heat. It said you should turn up your thermostat leading up to the outage and wear extra layers and have blankets handy.

TVA also wanted to remind customers to make sure they charge their cell phones before the outage.

TVA said it is possible the work could take less time than they expect.

RELATED: Planned power outage in Harriman starts Saturday night