ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Road crews in Roane County have been surveying the damage since last weeks excessive rain caused widespread flooding across the area.

Hundreds of roads turned to rivers as water rushed to places it normally doesn't reach.

Roane County Road Superintendent Dennis Ferguson said Wednesday that the county has at least $3 million worth of damage due to rain and flooding.

Ferguson said he has called the mayor, county commissioners, and other county leaders to tour and assess the damage together this Saturday, March 2.

RELATED: Tennessee remains under State of Emergency as flood response continues across state

RELATED: Roane County home in ruins after heavy rain forces pond water into their home

The Roane County Highway Department has been keeping people updated on its Facebook page.