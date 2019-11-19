HOUSTON — A robbery suspect was shot to death Tuesday with his own gun while he was attempting to commit a crime at a southwest Houston home, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened around 2:25 p.m., in the 5800 block of Ludington Drive, which is in Westbury.

Police said an armed man walked up to a homeowner who was in his garage with intentions of robbing the man.

The homeowner was able to get the gun from the robber and shoot the suspect to death, police said.

