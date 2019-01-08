PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. —

Great Smoky Mountains National Park emergency responders and maintenance personnel closed the Spur Thursday afternoon after reports of a rock slide and trees down.

As of 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, both the northbound and southbound of U.S. 441 are closed as crews work to remove the hazards.

It's closed by southbound traffic light #10 near Conner Heights Road in Pigeon Forge going towards Gatlinburg, according to the city of Pigeon Forge.

A detour from Pigeon Forge to Gatlinburg is set up at Traffic light #8, which is Dollywood Lane. Drivers can take Dollywood Lane to Upper Middle Creek Road, then turn right onto Birds Creek Road to Glades Road to Hwy 321 East Gatlinburg.

Pigeon Forge Police Department Update*** Traffic detour to Gatlinburg will be setup at Traffic ... light #8 DollyWood Lane. Motorists can take DollyWood Lane to Upper Middle Creek Road, then turn right onto Birds Creek Road to Glades Road to Hwy 321 East Gatlinburg. Please drive with caution in these areas.

The Gatlinburg Police Department posted on Facebook that Dudley Creek By-Pass and Ridge Road are also closed due to rock slides.