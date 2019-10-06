HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Heavy rains over the weekend contributed to a small rockslide that closed all lanes of I-40 west in Haywood County near the Tennessee state line, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The closure is at Exit 7, Cold Springs Creek Road.

At this time, NCDOT said it has reopened one lane of I-40 West, and believes they will have the interstate cleared before midnight. It's uncertain how long the single-lane closure will be in effect, which could be extended if more preventative work needs to be done.

Scalers worked to dislodge a handful of rocks from the mountain after three boulders were found in a ditch beside the interstate. NCDOT said its engineers are conducting further examinations to make sure the area is safe to drive through.

This slide is near where a slide occurred earlier this year. That slide shut down the interstate in both directions. All lanes reopened back in May.

