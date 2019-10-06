HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Heavy rains over the weekend contributed to a small rockslide that closed all lanes of I-40 west in Haywood County near the Tennessee state line, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The closure is at Exit 7, Cold Springs Creek Road.

At this time, NCDOT said the road is expected to be closed indefinitely, projecting it will take at least until 7 p.m. to clear and ensure there's no danger of further rockslides.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and avoid the area if possible.

This slide is near where a slide occurred earlier this year. That slide shut down the interstate in both directions. All lanes reopened back in May.

