SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Newfound Gap Road/Hwy 441 has been closed due to a rockslide in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, park authorities confirmed.

The road will be closed at least through Monday, and authorities will reassess what needs to be done and how long clean-up will take.

The slide occurred near the Carlos Campbell Overlook, several miles from the Sugarlands Visitor Center.

Blalock is currently hauling away materials, authorities said.

There are also minor slides and trees down on Little River Road.

Authorities cleared a rock slide on the Spur over the weekend, minor debris still remains on the side of the road there.