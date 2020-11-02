KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Constant rain is making roads slick and driving conditions dangerous.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said nearly 1,235,000 crashes each year are weather-related, most happening on wet pavement.

East Tennessee interstates will be wet for a few more days, so we have tips on how to safely drive in the rain. We might as well all learn how to safely drive in the rain.

Don't speed

Posted speed limits are for ideal conditions. Wet roads are not ideal.

Several area law enforcement agencies are telling their Facebook followers to slow down for their own safety.

To see if you're listening to them, we took out our speed gun to see if people slowed down on I-40.

For the most part they did, with just a few exceptions going over the speed limit of 65. Nice work!

RELATED: Be safe out there! How to drive safely on wet roads

Use the right lights

Turn your headlights on even during the day if it's dark and raining outside. It helps you and other drivers in front of you.

Don't use your hazard lights while driving. Only turn on your flashers if you're pulled over on the side of the road or have a real emergency.

Watch for water on the road

Don't use cruise control, which can cause your car to speed up if you hydroplane.

If you do hydroplane, don't slam on the brakes or turn the wheel.

Release the gas pedal and keep the wheel straight until your tires are back on the asphalt.

RELATED: How to drive in the rain: 4 wet weather safety tips from AAA

Leave some space

Leave a bigger gap than usual between you and the car in front of you.

That way if you start to see brake lights, you have more time to react and slow down safely.

Overall, just give yourself more time to get where you're going, and keep both hands on the wheel so you've got the most control of your car.