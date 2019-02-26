KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A home on Chesnut Street in Knox County caught fire Tuesday morning.

According to Rural Metro Fire, the call came in around 10 a.m.

Upon the arrival, firefighters were met with heavy black smoke coming from the eaves of the home and the inside was filled with the same thick black smoke, Rural Metro spokesperson Jeffrey Bagwell said.

Crews quickly sprayed the outside of the home to lower the temperature and allow it to properly ventilate before entering the home to put the fire out.

According to Bagwell, the property was rented and had just had the electricity turned back on under the new renter.

There were no injuries in the fire. Rural Metro said the exact cause of the fire is under investigation.