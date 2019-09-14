KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials with Rural Metro Fire said everyone is safe after a two-story home in west Knoxville caught fire.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday evening, Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported house fire at the address above.

A spokesperson with Rural Metro said first arriving crews reported heavy fire in an upstairs bedroom with all occupants evacuated prior to our arrival

A quick attack was made thru an open window and an interior attack finished off the extinguishment, according to that spokesperson.

The room of fire origin received heavy fire damage and the rest of the house suffered heavy smoke damage.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation, although the owner told firefighters that there was a fire coming from an outlet in a bedroom before fire department arrival.