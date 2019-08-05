KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire is hosting CPR Challenge Week this month to give people a chance to come out and learn how to perform the life-saving technique.
The schedule is subject to change:
Wednesday, May 15: Knox County Mayor's Office
Saturday, May 18: Knox County Library's Summer Reading event at the World's Fair Park
Monday, May 20: KCDC, 2061 Bethel St. Knoxville 37915, Community Room
Pinnacle at Flemings, 11287 Parkside Drive
Tuesday, May 21: West Town Mall 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kroger in the Farragut Little Clinic
Wednesday, May 22: Kroger at Middlebrook Pike Little Clinic
Thursday, May 23: New Harvest
Friday, May 24: Kroger at the Powell Little Clinic
Saturday, May 25: West Town Mall
CPR Trainings at Senior Citizens Centers:
Halls - May 21 12 - 2 p.m.
Corryton - May 22 12:30 - 2:30 p.m.
Carter - May 20 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Karns - May 23 1 - 3 p.m.
South - May 20 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Strang - May 22 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.