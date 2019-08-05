KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire is hosting CPR Challenge Week this month to give people a chance to come out and learn how to perform the life-saving technique.

The schedule is subject to change:

Wednesday, May 15: Knox County Mayor's Office

Saturday, May 18: Knox County Library's Summer Reading event at the World's Fair Park

Monday, May 20: KCDC, 2061 Bethel St. Knoxville 37915, Community Room

Pinnacle at Flemings, 11287 Parkside Drive

Tuesday, May 21: West Town Mall 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kroger in the Farragut Little Clinic

Wednesday, May 22: Kroger at Middlebrook Pike Little Clinic

Thursday, May 23: New Harvest

Friday, May 24: Kroger at the Powell Little Clinic

Saturday, May 25: West Town Mall

CPR Trainings at Senior Citizens Centers:

Halls - May 21 12 - 2 p.m.

Corryton - May 22 12:30 - 2:30 p.m.

Carter - May 20 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Karns - May 23 1 - 3 p.m.

South - May 20 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Strang - May 22 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.