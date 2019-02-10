KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Between 2006 and 2010, nearly 3.4 million violent crimes went unreported in the U.S. each year according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

KPD's Scott Erland believes this is a problem.

"If we don't know crime happens, then how can we have a fill picture of what is happening in our city?" Erland said.

It is an issue officials are looking at on a state level. This summer the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security launched "SafeTN." It is an app that allows people to submit crime reports directly to the agency.

Bureau preparedness supervising agent Brice Allen said the idea came after the Parkland shooting shocked the nation.

"We wanted something that was convenient and easy to use so we could prevent things from happening," he said.

With help from other agencies, SafeTN was born and it's pretty east to use.

Once downloaded, all you have to do is tap "Send a Tip." The next screen explains what each step is and then it asks you to explain the crime you're reporting.

"We would rather get more information than to ignore the information and find out later we could have prevented a catastrophe from happening," Allen said.

Prevention is something he said is key.

"What we've learned is that majority of the time someone knew about a pending attack and didn't know who to tell or didn't feel comfortable telling," he said.

Erland said this is why creating accessible reporting outlets could change the narrative.

"Sometimes people just don't know the resources they have available to them," he said.

Allen believes that is where SafeTN can help because the more they know the better.

"If it's something you think people should know about... we encourage you to report it to law enforcement," he said.