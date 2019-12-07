KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Save a dime at a time, and it can go a long way. After all, we all say "If I had a nickel every time..."

But how can you actually save enough dimes to make a difference?

Well, we here at 10News started a new series to showcase different ways to save. Below are our stories on the topic.

Some lawmakers are eyeing alternatives to Gov. Haslam's gas tax increase, to fund TDOT projects.

AAA says more than 16 million drivers unnecessarily waste more than $2 billion a year filling up at the pump. And you might also be missing out on even more savings if you don't use certain apps.

Read the story here.

$50 and $100 dollar bills

Sound like a lofty goal? Well, financial experts say it's actually not that far-fetched.

But you will have to plan ahead and maybe make some sacrifices.

Read the story here.

A close-up of a packaged Amazon Prime item in the Amazon Fulfilment centre on November 15, 2017 in Peterborough, England.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

This year, the online retail giant is promising deals on more than one million items with bargains popping up as often as every five minutes. But, are they really good deals?

Read the story here.