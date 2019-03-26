WALTERBORO, S.C. — One South Carolina community is asking for thoughts and prayers after a school fight put one student in the hospital.

The fight broke out Monday in a classroom at Forest Hills Elementary School. The Colleton County School District says teachers ended the fight as quickly as possible, and called for EMS.

A fifth grade was initially transported to a local hospital for her injuries, but was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina hours later. Details about her condition are unknown at this time.

One student has since been suspended as an investigation into the incident continues, according to the district.

"We ask that the community understands that the information we can share is limited," the school district said in a Facebook post.