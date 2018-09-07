CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A mission group from a South Carolina church is finally heading home after being stuck in Haiti over the weekend.

Members of Chapin United Methodist Church's mission team were unable to leave Haiti over the weekend after protests broke out across the country. On Monday, the church announced on its Facebook page the group is on a flight from Haiti to Atlanta. After the group lands, they plan to make the drive back to Chapin, South Carolina.

Earlier in the week, the Haitian government announced its plans to raise prices on gasoline, diesel and kerosene, fueling violent protests across the country. According to the Associated Press, looters are pillaging burned and vandalized shops in Port-Au-Prince, the capital city.

