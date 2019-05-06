KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A bus carrying a group of Cub Scouts on a field trip collided head-on with a car Wednesday morning in North Knox County, according to Jeff Bagwell, public information officer with Rural Metro Fire.

Minor injuries were reported.

Two people in the car at East Emory Road and Heiskell Road were briefly trapped. They were taken by ambulance to the hospital. An adult on the bus was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center, Bagwell said.

Three children on the bus had "minor complaints" but were not transported, according to Bagwell. He said most of the children on the bus reported they had sore necks.

No injury appeared to be life-threatening, according to Bagwell.

Circumstances in the crash have not been released.

The bus carried 36 children, Bagwell said.