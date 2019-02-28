CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A school bus crashed into a building just outside of uptown Charlotte early Thursday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash happened in the 2600 block of Statesville Ave. CMPD officer Trietly said a bus and a car were traveling outbound when some type of collision occurred. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Police report the building the bus ran into was occupied, but no one inside was injured.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed that bus No. 509 was heading to Ranson Middle School in north Charlotte with 15 students on board. No serious injuries were reported. Medic's mass casualty bus was brought to the scene to evaluate the students and driver.

A witness told NBC Charlotte that the school bus veered off the road and crashed straight into an apartment building. The witness also said children "ran straight off the bus."

A student on the bus told NBC Charlotte the driver lost control when a driver in a red truck turned the wrong way on the road. After the crash, the student said the kids used the emergency rear door to get off the bus.

The Charlotte Fire Department is currently on scene trying to determine if it's safe to pull the bus out. CFD said their biggest concern is making sure the building doesn't collapse.

Parents who want to check on their children can track their bus with the Here Comes The Bus App.

CMS issued the following statement after the crash:

"CMS bus #509 with 15 students and driver on board on route to Ranson Middle School was involved in an accident this morning. CMS is thankful that no serious injuries have been reported at this time. Emergency responders, CMS Transportation, CMS-PD and district staff responded quickly to help ensure students and staff involved received care. Families of students on board bus #509 were notified, advised of no injuries and arrangements made for safe transportation home or to school. Law enforcement is investigating this incident and CMS will review events leading up to the accident to help ensure the safety of students and staff on CMS Transportation."

NBC Charlotte will update this developing story.