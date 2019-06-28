PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — School resource officers receive special training so they can de-escalate any situation that may arise. They're taught to protect students and in some cases, learn how to help shape their lives.

However, school resource officers said one thing their training often lacks is how to take care of themselves.

At the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) conference Thursday, many speakers stressed the lack of preparedness when it comes to SROs protecting themselves.

RELATED: Thousands of SROs coming to Pigeon Forge for lessons in school safety

"What we tend to not be very good at is taking care of ourselves as human beings, our personal lives, our emotional well-being, our physical well being," lieutenant Marc Junkerman of the Harford County Sheriff's Department in Maryland said. "We're not a badge-wearing a person, we're a person wearing a badge."

He taught a session called "Breaking Away from the Old School Mindset that Self-Care is Selfish" with Sergeant Chuck Hart of the Baltimore County Police Department.

Hart said more police officers are dying by suicide than in the active line of duty.

"Police are ending their lives at an alarming rate and something needs to be done," he said. "That falls back down to self-care. Are we really caring for our selves?"

Hart works in the same city where a school resource officer took his own life last fall. He said he wants to make sure nobody feels alone.

RELATED: School resource officers learning how to investigate and report cyber bullying and online threats

"Just because you have an occupation or you’re doing a job, doesn’t mean that you’re not a human being," he said. "You’re subjected to the same life stressors that others are and it’s okay to seek help or assistance."

The pair taught that taking just 15 minutes a day to focus on themselves can help improve their overall mental well-being.

"If we work on being better people, we're going to end up being better police officers and peace officers," Junkerman said. "It's never too soon to start."

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health problems — in law enforcement or otherwise — you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

RELATED: Mental Health Awareness: Suicide prevention resources