KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Scoot, scoot Zagster-- electric scooter company VeoRide is launching in downtown Knoxville now, too.

VeoRide is launching 50 of its e-scooters in downtown Knoxville on May 1 at different downtown locations, as well as in major residential and commercial corridors, a news release from the company said Tuesday.

The company plans to expand on that initial fleet based on demand in the coming weeks.

Zagster will also be releasing 50 of its scooters on May 1 after it had initially tried to launch its electric scooters back in March. The launch failed after there were issues with the geofencing that kept the scooters within certain areas and had to put its launch on hold.

A total of 100 scooters will be deployed Wednesday.

VeoRide partnered with the City of Knoxville to bring the scooters to the city, and will offer free rides to first-time users, the release said.

The scooters will cost $1 to unlock and $0.15 per minute during a user's ride.

During the launch period, users will get three free rides with the codes: VeoKnox, WeAllKnox and ScootKnox.

"We encourage everyone to give our scooters a try, and we’re eliminating the risk by offering free rides,” Andrew Miles, VeoRide's Southeast Regional Manager, said in the release. “We’re here to Unlock Joy in Your Day, and our fleet technicians and customer reps will be available to keep the scootershare program operating smoothly.”

Riders will need to download the company's free app, enter their payment info and then locate a scooter in the app and scan its QR code on the handlebar to ride.

“We have taken a very measured and deliberate approach to launching e-scooters in Knoxville,” Miles said in the release. “Our e-scooters are not a toy, but a vehicle made for the rigors of shared use. They have many features to keep the rider safe, including 10-inch treaded tires, dual mechanical brakes, and a wider platform that enhances stability for the rider. Our field-swappable rechargeable battery, managed by our fleet technicians, will last up to 45 miles on a single charge. We think riders will notice our differences immediately and prefer the VeoRide e-scooter to solve their point-to-point transportation needs.”

Riders will still need to follow the rules of the road, and won't be permitted to ride on the sidewalk.

Once users finish their ride, they'll need to park the scooter in spots like street corners or near bike racks.

The Chicago-based company will host educational demos mid-morning to afternoon all this week at White Ave Parking Garage at 1621 White Ave.

