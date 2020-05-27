Scott County man charged with 2019 murder of father

Harold David Griffith is charged with one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Theft over $1,000.

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — A man charged with the 2019 killing of his father was arrested on Tuesday after a joint investigation by TBI and the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

According to TBI, special agents joined the Scott County Sheriff's Office in investigating a homicide that occurred in the 700 block of Gib Griffith Road in Robbins.

Harold Dean Griffith was found deceased inside an outbuilding located on the property.

During the course of the investigation, authorities said they developed information that identified Harold David Griffith, the victim's son, as the person responsible for the crime.

Last week, the Scott County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Harold David Griffith. He faces one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Theft over $1,000.