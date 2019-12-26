WYOMING, Minn. — The Chisago Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for a six-month-old child taken from a gas station bathroom in Wyoming, Minn.

According to a tweet from the sheriff's office, the child's mother was assaulted in a vehicle on I-35 and again in a gas station bathroom in Wyoming.

The Sheriff's Office said the suspect is a 37-year-old white male, approximately 250 pounds, wearing a black and gray hoodie.

Deputies are looking for a 2002 silver Chevy Monte Carlo with Minnesota license plate 572TZT.

The sheriff's office tells KARE 11 the suspect is believed to be the child's father, but the mother has sole custody.

According to a Sheriff's Office tweet, the child and suspect are believed to still be in the vehicle, with the suspect believed to be armed with large knives.