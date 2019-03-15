MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's police chief says authorities are asking for help "from the entire nation" to find a missing 2-year-old girl after a man was arrested on suspicion of killing her mother.

Chief Alfonso Morales says defendant Dariaz Higgins has been providing police with information on the whereabouts of his daughter, Noelani Robinson, but it has "proven to be untrue." It was likely information from Higgins that had Milwaukee investigators thinking that the toddler was in Minnesota.

Higgins is accused of fatally shooting Sierra Robinson and wounding one of her friends Monday. Police arrested him Wednesday and prosecutors have charged him with first-degree murder. On Friday the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) sent out a new media release renewing their call for help to find the child.

"Noelani was abducted by her father on the afternoon of 3/11/2019. Her father has since been taken into custody but efforts to locate Noelani have been been unsuccessful," the release reads. "Investigators have reason to believe she may be in Minnesota with someone who is safeguarding her. There is no indication that Noelani is in physical danger but authorities need to find her to ensure that she is safe. Milwaukee PD is asking hotels, casinos, housing managers, restaurants and retailers to keep an eye out for her and call authorities if you see her or think you have seen her since March 11."

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7302, 414-935-7360 or dial 911.

Prosecutors say Higgins, a Miami resident, came to Milwaukee to turn Noelani over to Robinson, her mother, but it's unknown if Higgins actually brought her with him. Police say Robinson had been living in Las Vegas since February.

Police have been working with law enforcement across Minnesota to find Noelani, but Chief Morales emphasized she could be anywhere.