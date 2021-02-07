Searches continue for three missing people in East Tennessee

Joe Hall disappeared in Jefferson County in May. Summer Wells has been missing for 17 days in Hawkins County. Police said Desheena Kyle could be in danger.

TENNESSEE, USA — Headed into the Fourth of July weekend, crews continue to search for three missing people in East Tennessee who've not been seen in weeks.

A Silver Alert was issued for 73-year-old Joe Hall who disappeared in Jefferson County at the end of May. Officials said he has Alzheimer's, and no updates were given since police used cadaver dogs to search for him on June 5.

An Amber Alert was also issued for 5-year-old Summer Wells, who has been missing for 17 days in Hawkins County as of July 2. Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they received over 750 tips about her, but none resulted in a solid lead.

The Knoxville Police Department is also asking for help finding 26-year-old Desheena Kyle who was could have been last seen on June 23. They said they had reason to believe she could be in danger.

Officials said time is of the essence when it comes to finding missing people.

Todd Matthews is the former director of case management for NamUs, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. It tracks the cases of missing people across the nation. He said searches need to work faster.

"By the time we really realize that person is truly missing, it's probably past a point of recovering them alive," Matthews said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department said it is continuing to patrol Douglas Lake two to three times per week as they hope to find Joe Hall.

"I think a lot of the times a missing adult is presumed just to be doing their own thing," Matthews said. "The first two to three days are essential with finding somebody that could still be alive."

TBI issued an Amber Alert on June 15 for Summer Wells. Property owners in the Beech Creek area are urged to check barns, crawl spaces, and other places a child could hide to help crews find her.

Matthews said people who want to help search for her should let law enforcement know they're venturing out to help. That way, they can keep track of people and act quickly if a person is unaccounted for.

The Knoxville Police Department said they verified a sighting of 26-year-old Desheena Kyle on June 18 and said she could have also been seen June 23, but has since been missing. The department is asking for help finding her and said she could be in danger.

"If we could just ask people to take time and pay attention because it might be you one day," Matthews said.