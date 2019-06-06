Many students who rely on free meals at school lose that important resource when classes end for summer break.

That's where Second Harvest of East Tennessee steps in.

According to its website, more than 5,800 children participate in the Summer Meals Program across 16 counties in East Tennessee. The program is designed to provide healthy, easy-to-prepare food for families that need it.

The program provides its participants with food on a weekly basis.

Families can come and pick up food at a local distribution site once a week during the summer.

The program acts in partnership with local food pantries, churches and a wide range of organizations that give communities access to this support.