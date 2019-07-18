KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A west Knox County family is warning others after their security camera caught someone trying to break into their car.

It happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday on Sun Ray Lane in Karns.

The video shows that person appears to be armed.

Erica Fraser woke up to a notification on her phone Tuesday morning.

"Saw the alert and the video of a person coming into our driveway trying to get into our truck, which thankfully was locked," Fraser said.

But something made she and her husband look again.

"Zoomed in on the video and the person was holding a gun, and that took it to another level," Fraser said.

They called the Knox County Sheriff's Office, alerted their neighbors and posted on Facebook.

"We're pretty scared because this is a nice neighborhood, this is a nice part of town, and to have someone escalate to having a gun just to break into cars, that's a whole different level," Fraser said.

The Fraser family is not alone.

Another Karns family reported a car break-in on nearby Red Meadow Road hours earlier in the same day, according to a KCSO report.

Plus another video shared with 10News shows people trying to open car doors also on that same day in the same area.

A security camera captures a person trying to open car doors in a driveway in Karns.

The Fraser Family has a Ring Camera, which is a doorbell camera. There are several other brands out there.

Tech experts said more and more people are getting them.

Luke Wood has one and said he spoke to a salesperson when through the app on his phone.

"We had a five-minute conversation while I was 15 minutes away, and I asked is this weird? And she said, I do it all the time," Wood said.

Police said the cameras can help them in their investigations.

"Giving us really great data to help catch whoever does is," Knoxville Police Investigator Brian Foulks said.