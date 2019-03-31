KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ready, set, go! 

The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon was on March 31, 2019, and hundreds of runners lined up to participate. 

10News was there to cover it all, and we got quite a few photos of the day's events, the runners and the cheerleaders on the sidelines. 

Check out shots from the finish line below and keep going to see our different shots the entire day! 

Faces at the finish line: Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon
WBIR's Stephanie Haines finishes the half marathon
West Knox resident Gina Rouse is the female winner of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon, beating her personal record for her fourth win!
WBIR's Lauren Slome finishes the half marathon
WBIR's Stephanie Haines finishes the half marathon
WBIR's Tom Barclay finishes the half marathon
Birhanu Dare of New York wins the 2019 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon
A marathon finisher lays down after crossing the finish line
WBIR's John North finishes the half marathon
#10Runs: Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon 2019
Runners on Neyland Drive during the 2019 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon
Runners on Neyland Drive during the 2019 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon
2019 Knoxville Marathon relay station on Cherokee Blvd.
2019 Knoxville Marathon relay station on Cherokee Blvd.
2019 Knoxville Marathon relay station on Cherokee Blvd.
2019 Knoxville Marathon relay station on Cherokee Blvd.
Some encouragement for runners in the Knoxville Marathon
The Callis family is cheering on their dad!
The Smith family is cheering on their 15-year-old son who is running his first half marathon. Three years ago, he had health issues and could barely walk across the room. Now look at him!
Marathon runners pass through Island Home.
A marathon runner stopped to pet a dog cheering on people in the Island Home area.

