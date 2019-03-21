FARRAGUT, Tenn. — There's nothing cuter than your child swinging and having fun and now you can savor the moment thanks to the "selfie swings" at two Farragut parks.

Last week, the town installed a Totmates SelfieSwing at Anchor Park and on Wednesday, they installed a Reflections SelfieSwing at McFee Park.

The swings are like a selfie stick. They hold the phone in a small built-in pocket which allows you to record your child's reaction to the swinging sensation.

"In Farragut, we have a high population of stay-at-home moms, work-at-home moms, and they utilize our parks all the time," Parks and Athletics Coordinator Lauren Cox said. "You can come to our parks and there are just so many kids and their moms having so much fun, and we wanted to facilitate play with the parents and the children."

The town of Farragut said it ordered the swings early so it could be one of the first in the country to have them.

For now, they're only at those two parks.

"Unfortunately we do not have enough room at Mayor Bob Leonard Park for swings. Safety rules required a large footprint," the Town of Farragut wrote on Facebook.

Town of Farragut Swing into spring on our new Reflections #selfieswing at McFee Park!

The Totmates SelfieSwing lets siblings, cousins, and besties swing together, according to the company's website.

Parents can push one swing with two children instead of trying to push two children separately on different swings. Children enjoy face-to-face interaction, and the phone pocket allows parents to record a video to share with family members. Totmates are meant for kids ages 2 to 5.

Reflections SelfieSwing allows the parent to be in the moment while capturing the memories. It's meant for kids ages 2 to 5 and 5 to 12.

The town said the Reflections SelfieSwing cost approximately $1,500, which includes the shipping, and the Totmates SelfieSwing costs about $1,400.