CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tazewell Police Department shared a video of a semi truck driving right past a stopped school bus letting children off on Dixie Highway in Tazewell on Thursday.

The intersection of Dixie Highway and Cedar Fork Road is a busy place for a bus stop. Tazewell Police said, since the beginning of the school year, they have given out 23 citations for people not stopping for a school bus loading and unloading kids.

Pam's Variety Shop is right at the bus stop. Pam Suttles said she sees people speeding past stopped buses on both sides of the highway.

"I'm praying that nothing happens to them," Suttles admitted. "I have seen it every day that I have been here."

Suttles said she wasn't surprised to see the video of the semi truck passing the bus.

"I think they didn't have no respect for the children or the bus driver," Suttles said.

Chief Ben Evans with the New Tazewell Police Department said this isn't the first video like this he's seen posted from Tazewelll PD.

"On the main highway there it's a congested area and a lot of people don't realize with four or five lanes if there's nothing dividing it they still have to stop both ways and a lot of them are not paying attention," Evans explained.

He said people don't typically run the stop sign on purpose.

"Tazewell does have several stops on the main highway there that they need to be aware of that and be prepared to stop when they see a school bus stopped like that," Evans noted.

If you do get caught running through a school bus stop sign, you could be facing hundreds of dollars in fines.

"The fines are the least of your worries. Hitting a child is everyone's worst nightmare," Evans said.

Chief Myers with Tazewell PD said he used to be a school bus driver on this route and says it doesn't matter what time of year, people are constantly running that sign.

Dr. Linda Keck, the director of Claiborne County Schools, said she is grateful law enforcement is stepping up and being diligent to keep the children safe, especially on busy roads.

