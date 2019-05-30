SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — While driving in Tennessee, especially on I-40, it's virtually impossible to avoid passing by semi-trucks making routes.

While many people pass them without thinking, carelessly doing so often leads to wrecks. Sevier County truck driver Chris Scheiding said he's spent years on the road in his semi-truck.

"It's not always easy, but I make an honest living doing it," he said.

All the while he's watched carefully as too many cars get too close for comfort.

"I could lose count on both hands in one day," said Scheiding.

He said when cars pull in front of trucks to pass them, there's only so much the semi drivers can to do stop a collision.

"[It takes] two to three football fields to stop a truck that's going 65 miles per hour," said Scheiding.

In the last two and a half years, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security reported 1,010 fatal and serious injury crashes involving large trucks.

About 75% of those are collisions that happen while both vehicles are driving.

That happened to Scheiding recently. In his case, it was a hit-and-run with a car merging onto the interstate he was driving on.

"When the police came they informed me that 'We can take down the report, but don't expect anything more to come of it,'" said Scheiding.

Now, he's asking people to use extra caution.

"We only have so much in our control, and a lot of us are out here to make a living, support our families and go home at the end of the week," said Scheiding.

He hopes more drivers will be patient with all the vehicles that share the road.

"Slow down a little, take your time," said Scheiding. "Don't take so many chances."

According to AAA, all the Fridays of summer up through Labor Day make the list of busiest days to travel.

So when you're headed out on weekend trips, be careful and take an extra look around.