WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Senator Marsha Blackburn announced Thursday that the father of Pierce Corcoran, a 22-year-old who was killed in a crash on Chapman Highway last month, will be her guest to the State of the Union.

Pierce's father is Knoxville Fire Captain DJ Corcoran. Congressman Tim Burchett, and former Knox County Mayor, said he will bring Wendy Corcoran as his guest. Wendy is Pierce's mother.

The State of the Union address is set for Feb. 5.

The man accused of criminally negligent homicide in the crash, Francisco-Eduardo Franco Cambrany, was arrested for driving without a license and was being held for immigration and customs enforcement.

A Knox County judge granted Cambrany bond at $3,500 on Friday. A different judge revoked his bond at a hearing two weeks earlier over concerns if he posted bond he would be taken into ICE custody.

Senator Blackburn met with the Corcoran family in Washington earlier this month.

“The tragedy the Corcoran family has endured is one no family should ever have to experience,” said Senator Blackburn. “The attendance of Pierce’s parents at the State of the Union serves as a reminder that we as a Congress have a duty to keep the American people safe. It is an honor to attend with Captain Corcoran.”

Rep. Tim Burchett took to the House floor at the beginning of the month to weigh in on immigration reform -- saying stronger laws could have prevented Pierce's death.

“My wife gladly gave up her spot for the Corcorans, and I’m honored to have them in attendance at the State of the Union,” said Congressman Burchett. “I have been friends with their family for years, and I can’t imagine how difficult it was losing Pierce. Congress has to get to work on stronger laws and increased border security so tragedies like this might be prevented in the future.”

