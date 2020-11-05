WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Senator Lamar Alexander was a guest on Sunday's 'Meet The Press' with Chuck Todd.

The Tennessee Senator says increased testing is the 'only solution' for economic recovery.

He says Tennessee is a leading example and that Tennessee has tested more than most states. about 3.6% of the population. He said hopes to be at 7 by the end of May.

RELATED: Pence keeping his distance from others after exposure to aide with coronavirus

RELATED: 14,985 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tennessee, including 7,528 recoveries & 243 deaths