MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) is under self-quarantine after a member of his staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus Sunday.

According to Alexander’s chief of staff David Cleary, the staff member is doing well and is recovering at home.

In a statement sent to WMC Action News 5, a WBIR sister station, Cleary stated:

“Senator Alexander has no symptoms and tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon, May 7. After discussing this with the Senate’s attending physician, Senator Alexander, out of an abundance of caution, has decided not to return to Washington, D.C., and will self-quarantine in Tennessee for 14 days."

Alexander will be working remotely during his quarantine.