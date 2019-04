KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A serious crash is blocking lanes on I-40 west at the ramp to West Hills, Knoxville Police said.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Monday near exit 380 to US-11 and West Hills and had two right lanes of traffic shut down. KPD said to expect delays through 5 p.m.

Eastbound traffic is affected with no delays.

Tennessee Department of Transportation said a large light pole was also knocked down in the crash.

Traffic backing up a few miles. Use caution in this area.