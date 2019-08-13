KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Storm Prediction Center has put East Tennessee under a slight risk for severe storms Tuesday evening.

The main threat from this line of storms will be damaging wind starting after 4 p.m.

However, an isolated spin up is possible due to rotation in the atmosphere.

Be sure to watch the forecast and keep up-to-date on any new watches and warnings throughout the day.

WBIR

Timing

Storms will begin to move into the northern Valley and Plateau anytime after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The futurecast is currently showing them to be around Northeast Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky around 6 p.m.

WBIR

The storms will move south and are expected to be over the areas near Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Wartburg, Morristown and Crossville by about 8 p.m.

WBIR

Those storms will become stronger as they move south into a very favorable environment filled with hot temperatures from Tuesday's heat advisory.

By 10 p.m., the storms are projected to have weakened some, but will still have strong pockets of activity across East Tennessee.

WBIR

Impacts

WBIR

East Tennessee could see damaging wind from the storms, with speeds 60 mph or more.

Cloud to ground lightning will also present a threat. Remember, when thunder roars, head indoors.

These storms could also bring locally heavy rainfall with them, and again, there is a chance for isolated tornadoes.

Remember, be prepared with a safe space and to keep an eye on your weather alerts throughout the evening.