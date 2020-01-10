Sevier County mayor extends mask mandate through October 30

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters signed Executive Order 39, extending a face-covering mandate through Oct. 30.
“The mandate appears to have been effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Sevier County,” Waters in a statement released on Wednesday night. “Therefore, I am extending the executive order through Oct. 30. Barring a significant increase in cases between now and then, I intend to allow the order to expire on Oct. 30."
The mayor said the decision was made in part due to the increase in tourism October tends to bring Sevier County.
The mayor previously made another mask extension on August 4.