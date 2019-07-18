SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office has asked its citizens to weigh in.

The department launched a survey asking people to share how safe they feel, their interactions with law enforcement, and crime in their neighborhoods.

"I've always been in the mindset that when we have a collection of minds together we can probably make better decisions than if it's just the opinion of one," Chief Deputy Michael Hodges said."So including our citizens, and we have some of the finest people there are in Sevier County, you're going to get a good mixture."

The sheriff's office hopes this will help people feel like their voices are being heard.

Click here to take the survey.