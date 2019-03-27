KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people in Sevierville were indicted by a federal grand jury in Knoxville earlier this month for distributing fentanyl that resulted in the death of an East Tennessee resident.

According to United States Attorney J. Douglas Overbey of the Eastern District of Tennessee, the jury returned a one-count indictment against Stacey Edward Williams, Jr., 39, and Joshua Michael Catlett, 29, both of Sevierville on March 19.

"The indictment, on file with the U.S. District Court, alleges that Williams and Catlett distributed a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance; acetyl fentanyl, a Schedule I controlled substance; and butyryl fentanyl, a Schedule I controlled substance, that resulted in the death of an East Tennessee resident," the report said.

Both face trial on May 28. If convicted of distribution of controlled substances, Williams and Catlett each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

According to the DA's office, if the finding is that death resulted from the use of such substance, they each face 20 years to life in prison.

They could each also face at least three years of unsupervised release, a fine of up to $1 million, any applicable forfeiture, and a $100 special assessment.

Members of the public are reminded that an indictment constitutes only charges and that every person is presumed innocent until his or her guilt has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.