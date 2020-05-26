Sevierville parks release plan for facilities opening on June 1

The Family Aquatics Center, The Civic Center, and The Community Center will open on Monday under specific guidelines.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Department of Parks and Recreation announced reopening plans and guidelines for several key public parks and recreation centers in the town on Tuesday.

Here are the plans for the following facilities:

The Family Aquatics Center at City Park will open for the 2020 season on Monday, June 8.

Hours of Operation: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Closed on Sundays for deep cleaning until further notice.

Based on bather load guidelines, daily attendance for public swim will be limited to 435 paid visitors.

The Civic Center will reopen on Monday, June 1 for scheduled events only.

Visitors’ temperatures will be monitored upon entry. Those with temperatures in excess of 100.4 degrees will be asked to leave.

Social distancing will be required for all events and will include one-way entrances/exits and floor markings.

Meeting areas will be limited to 50% capacity. LeConte Auditorium 50% capacity will be 135 persons; Council Hall 50% capacity will be 35 persons.

Access will be limited to one-way in and one-way out of the building.

The Community Center is currently open in a limited capacity. The following changes will take effect on Monday, June 1.

Operating hours will expand to 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. The building is normally closed on Sunday throughout the summer.

Blalock Natatorium (indoor pool) will reopen.

Reservations are required to use the Fitness Center, indoor pool and take fitness classes.

Lockers and shower facilities will remain closed.

Use of the indoor pool for exercise will be allowed by reservation only and limited to one hour per person.

Water exercise classes will be available by reservation only with limited capacity.

An additional aerobics class will be scheduled at 5:30 p.m.

Bowling Center Hours will expand to 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday. Individuals/groups will be limited to one hour and reservations are encouraged (865-868-1874.) You must be over 16-years old or accompanied by an adult parent/guardian to bowl.

Children’s programs remain postponed through June. It is hoped that the Summer Camp program will be available in July and August.

Basketball and racquetball Courts remain closed.

Outdoor parks and greenways will remain open with certain restrictions.