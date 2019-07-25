SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Sevierville Police have asked for help identifying a man was seen on a Sevierville homeowner's security footage wearing a ski coat, toboggan, and a bandana over his mouth last week.

On Tuesday, July 18 at 2:28 a.m., the video shows the man walk up to the door, look inside, look around and leave. According to a police report, it happened at a home in the Foxwood subdivision.

"We are very thankful for our Ring camera we feel that is the only reason he left," the homeowner said in an email to 10News on Thursday.

Sevierville Police said they haven't been able to identify him and want to get the word out to see if anyone recognizes him.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspicious person, please contact the Sevierville PD at 865-453-5506. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.