Sevierville Police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

11-year-old Marian Lee Fraley was staying with relatives and disappeared overnight.

The Sevierville Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen early Saturday morning.

Marian Lee Fraley was last seen around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, according to SPD. Marian was staying with relatives in the Mayors Drive area.

Marian is 5'4" tall, weighs 125 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, police said. She may be riding a 21-inch pink and turquoise bicycle and wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

SPD said officers have no reason to believe Marian is in imminent danger at this time.