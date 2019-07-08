KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "Sharenting" happens when parents overshare information about their kids on social media.

By 2030, studies show it will play a role in 2/3 of identity fraud cases for the younger generation.

A new UT study shows new moms may be the most vulnerable.

The Children's Online Privacy Protection Act places parents in control over what information is collected from their young children online, but innocent posts from parents can carry unintended consequences.

Having a camera within reach has made it easier to capture precious moments, with social media making it easier to share them.

"There is a real risk and there's a value to be mindful of what you share online," said mom Tiffany Ross.

She uses social media as a place to share her family's story but she is cautious and careful about what gets posted.

"The adventures we're having together as a mom and a daughter," she said. "It's my job to tell her story and to be mindful that I'm sort of the gatekeeper of her boundaries and what's being told."

Social media has changed many things.

"This is really the first generation of kids that's grown up with social media out there like it is," said Tony Binkley with the BBB of East Tennessee.

With more than 300 million photos uploaded to Facebook per day, the BBB said it's easy to overshare.

"We think its innocent but in the hands of the wrong person they can use it for a lot of things that aren't so good," said Binkley.

Once kids have an online presence, it can't be undone.

"Because it might let someone have access to something else. Financial data, identity theft," he said.

Along with potential identity fraud, other consequences could be exposing their children to data broker profiling, hacking, facial recognition and pedophilia.