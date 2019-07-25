KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four billion years ago, Tennessee was underwater.

That ocean was teeming with jellyfish, starfish and coral.

But on Wednesday, it was teeming with sharks.

"They swim really fast and they eat people," said one shark lover.

Don't worry, these sharks were friendly.

RELATED: #10SharkBites: Exploring shark stories with Russell Biven across East TN

Discovery Network celebrated the launch of its Shark Week 2019 programming with a shark-tastic party in Market Square.

It's the second year they've celebrated the event in downtown Knoxville, and you couldn't go a few feet without a shark encounter.

"I love sharks. Sharks are super cool," said one shark super fan.

For being a good drive away from the ocean, we have quite a few shark lovers in East Tennessee.

The celebrated their favorite animal Wednesday with shark face paint, tattoos and coloring sheets.

Many wore shark shirts and costumes.

"This is my 4-year-old son in the inflatable shark costume," said one shark-dressed mom.

A lot of learning happened among the fun and games.

RELATED: Local boy catches his first shark

"I always wanted to be a marine biologist and focus on sharks because I always thought they were such powerful animals and they were misunderstood," said one shark aficionado.

"I love how every year you can learn more facts about them," said one young shark fan.

More than 30 downtown businesses got in on the fun with shark chocolate, socks, gummies, t-shirts, dog toys and ice cream.

"They're just cool in every way," said a fin-clad shark lover. "Their fins are cool."

Knoxville showed a deep love of sharks in ways like their wardrobe choices.

"My shirt has a panda dressed as an astronaut and a shark that has jets on it," said a budding shark friend.

And heard over and over again, was a proclamation of love to the mysterious species under the sea.

"We love sharks!"

The shark fest is over now, but dozens of downtown shops, bars and restaurants have shark themed specials through next week.

You can see a list of those options here.

Happy Shark Week!