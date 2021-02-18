"She shined so bright" | Janaria Muhammad's parents remember their daughter's life and legacy

The parents of a 15-year-old shot and killed on Sunday night are remembering her spirit.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Janaria Muhammad, 15, was shot and killed Tuesday night.

In the wake of a spat of violence that has left three high school students dead in as many weeks, Muhammad's parents are remembering her legacy.

"Janaria was an outspoken young lady, she was an outgoing young lady," Jacqueline Muhammad, Janaria's mother, said.

Her daughter loved life - living it with an effervescence everyone who knew her was blessed to bask in.

"Her spirit was unbelievable. She had a glow and a smile to her face that would make anyone love," Jacqueline said.

Janaria Muhammed was someone who did it all.

She was gifted and multifaceted - not confined to being just a dancer, not just a student with good grades, not just a good friend.

But someone who was, at all times and in all ways, all of those things at once.

If life was there to offer it up, she did it. Surrounded by friends, Janaria loved her phone and stayed connected to her friends through it.

"That telephone…that telephone. It was basketball, baseball, volleyball, dancing videos. She stays in the house dancing in her room," Lawrence said.

Her parents feel the sharp absence of a young woman who took every day as a chance to become a better version of herself.

They will miss all things about Janaria, the big and small things that made her who she was.

"Just the way she loved prank jokes on her brothers and stuff..you know she would make you laugh when you didn't want to laugh," Jacqueline said.

Tonight, there is a cold void in the lives of those Janaria leaves behind, people who lost a young woman capable of infusing each day of this life with her warmth.

But her light is something that those who were blessed enough to bask in it will not forget.

"She shined so bright. She was gonna be seen... she was all about growing, all about growing all about helping," Lawrence said.

As for the person who did this to their daughter, Jacqueline has few things to say.

"That I'll pray, I'll pray for you," Jacqueline said.

As police continue to seek who is responsible for her death, Lawrence Muhammad says it is time for his community - the Knoxville community - to band together.