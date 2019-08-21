FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Fannin County County Emergency Management Agency is mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to a Facebook post, Lt. Michelle Sowers died "after a long and well fought battle."

They went on to say that her continuous smile and laughter will be missed by everyone.

"She touched so many lives both through her work while she compassionately cared for her patients and her desire to help others through fund-raising and other projects," the Department said.

That is evident by the outpouring of responses and posts on social media.

"She was such a fine young lady, she picked my mom up more than once and transported her to Fannin," Bill Tilley said. "She will be missed. I am so sorry for her loss to the family and the ems service. My god be with you all and comfort you as only he can."

MORE HEADLINES:

The latest hoax about an Instagram 'rule change' fooled lots of people

This is what we know about the four students shot near Atlanta University Center library

Inmate charged with using cell phone to post Facebook Live videos from prison

‘God blessed me with a platform to speak’: Man who saved baby near highway continues to spread generosity years later