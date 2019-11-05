WYTHE COUNTY, Va. — UPDATE:

We're learning more information about an assault on the Appalachian Trail.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff's Office, a male and female were assaulted on the trail late Friday night.

They say the female was taken to the hospital.

"She was cut up pretty badly," said Sheriff Keith Dunagan. He said she is expected to survive.

A suspect is now in custody with charges pending.

Officials are still trying to find out what led up to the altercation and if the suspect knew the victims.

Sheriff Dunagan says this incident is connected to another altercation on the Appalachian Trail that happened last month. In April, News 5 brought you the news that a hiker identified as James Jordan was threatening others with a knife in Unicoi County, Tenn.

A portion of the trail between Smyth and Wythe Counties will remain closed as the investigation continues.

UPDATE: According to the Smyth County Sheriff's Office, a suspect is now in custody.

A multi-jurisdictional investigation into what happened is still underway.

ORIGINAL STORY: A portion of the Appalachian Trail is closed following an undisclosed incident, that's according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Forest Service was unable to provide specific details on what altercation led up to the trail's closure, but said the Wythe County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler said his deputies are assisting at the "crime scene."

Virginia State Police is also assisting in the investigation.

The trail is now closed from the Partnership Shelter in Sugar Grove, Va., to where the trail intersects with Highway 42. The Forest Service said the stretch is about 16 miles long.

Hikers are advised to avoid this area while the investigation is underway. A representative with U.S. Forest Service said signs will be posted in the closed area.